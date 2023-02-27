Kodak Black is back on the radar of authorities in Florida. According to TMZ, a warrant has been Black’s arrest over a failed drug test.

A Florida area judge signed off on the warrant on Thursday. The warrant was filed in Broward County court on Friday, revealing the rapper should be taken into custody on sight.

Kodak was supposed to show up to a random drug test on Feb. 3 but no-showed. The following week he came and provided a sample that came back dirty. Kodak was positive for traces of fentanyl.

Advertisement

Once Kodak is arrested, authorities have been ordered to hold him until his next hearing for oxycodone pill possession in July 2022. He posted a $75,000 bond at the time.