Nas delivered a high-energy performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. It was his first headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. The event, produced by Live Nation, brought the sold-out crowd to their feet with a 34-song set that included songs from his King’s Disease Trilogy such as “27 Summers,” “Spicy,” and “Michael & Quincy.” In “Reminisce,” he was joined by Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick on “Hello Young World,” and AZ on “Life’s A Bitch.” Nas also sang iconic favorites such as “New York State of Mind,” “1 Mic,” and “If I Ruled the World.”

You can see images from the night below.