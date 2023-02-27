Damian Lillard had it all going on Sunday. During a game against the Houston Rockets, Logo Lillard poured in 71 points with 13 3-pointers to take his Portland Trailblazers to a win.

Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to score 70 points. According to ESPN, Lillard is the oldest to do so at 32 years old. He brings in the second 70-point game of the season as Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell also dropped 71 in a win against the Chicago Bulls On Jan. 2.

“I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people when I’m in attack mode,” Lillard said.

Advertisement

For the game, Lillard was 22-of-38 from the field and 13-of-22 from three. He joins an elite class of shooters in the Golden State Warriors snipers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry and Bulls’ swingman Zach Lavine as the only players who have hit 13 3s or more in a game.

Highlights from Lillard’s night are available below.