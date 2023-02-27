Jake Paul’s run as an undefeated boxer is over. On Sunday, Paul faced Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight titan Tyson Fury, and lost in a split decision. The cards from Saudi Arabia fight read 74-75, 76-73, 76-73.

Coming into the fight, Paul was a favorite, drawing heavy bets from the likes of Drake. In the end, he was on the losing end in front of a crowd that featured Kevin Hart, Mike Tyson, Deontay Wilder, and more.

Paul has a rematch clause, which he stated he would use. Despite the loss, Paul had a bright outlook on his own life and career.

“I’ve already won in life,” Paul said. “I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I made it farther than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”

He added, “Don’t judge me by my wins. Judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch.”

Highlights from the match are available below.

TOMMY FURY DEFEATS JAKE PAUL VIA SPLIT DECISION.



(via @BTSportBoxing)pic.twitter.com/qfSPcFsgIf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023