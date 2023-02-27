T.I. Hits the Streets of ATL With His Paperwork: ‘Shouldn’t Be Saying a Thing About the King’

T.I. Hits the Streets of ATL With His Paperwork: ‘Shouldn’t Be Saying a Thing About the King’

This Boosie Badazz-T.I. thing is still going. After a weeklong back-to-back, which included a diss from Boosie, a response from T.I., and even input from people like Mysonne, T.I. pulled up at the Trap City Cafe in Atlanta with his paperwork.

In case you missed it, Boosie canceled a joint album with T.I. after he seemingly admitted to placing criminal blame on his dead cousin to avoid charges. Boosie called him a rat, and T.I. asked for him to pull up and have the conversation in person.

READ MORE: T.I. Claims He Was Joking About Snitching On His Dead Cousin

Advertisement

While at Trap City, T.I. pulled out his documents.

“I got some paperwork to show them,” T.I. said. “And when you leave up out this muthafucka, please let a muthafucka know that the paperwork was present, and if they wasn’t here, they shouldn’t be saying a muthafuckin’ thing about the king.”

He also stated he was waiting on one special guest, most likely Boosie, but “he ain’t here to see my paperwork.”

“I’m right here in the center, you hear me? So, come on if you got something to say about me.”

READ MORE: T.I. Speaks On Dropping ‘King of The South’ Title On New Album

You can see the moment below.