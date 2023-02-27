Drake and 21 Savage dug back in their Her Loss bag to deliver a video for “Spin Bout U.”

The video for the fan-favorite single opens with the two stars enjoying a luxurious life on a super yacht as it crosses the ocean. During the trip, the two spot a baddie needing to be rescued from the ocean. The two toss out a flotation device and pull her on board, showing her the finer things in life until she turns on them and a group of baddie pirates then invade the boat.

Drake and 21 Savage are then held hostage as the boat is destroyed, and the woman robs the two and causes havoc before executing the rap legends. You can see all of the havoc in the video below.

Advertisement