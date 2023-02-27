Approaching the release of the latest Creed film, Michael B Jordan has been engaging in loads of press to promote the March 3rd release date. In a recent interview, the actor stops to chat with old acquaintance and interviewer Lore’l of the Morning Hustle radio show. The red carpet interview quickly took a turn for the worse and it’s all in Jordan’s body language.

In the interview, Jordan confronts the reporter for her past comments about him– sparking a seriously awkward exchange.

After Lore’l introduces her and Jordan’s shared attendance at a highschool in Newark, he unexpectedly replies, “”[I was] the corny kid, right?”

Lore’l laughingly responds, “I did not say that! [I was] misquoted, for sure.”

Jordan remains unimpressed and says definitively, “I heard it.”

The unpleasant exchange stems from a 2021 episode of the Undressing Room podcast, where her co-host said that Michael seemed like “a nice, corny guy” while discussing his then-relationship with Lori Harvey.

Lore’l then responded, “You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life. And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

Jordan was not feeling her energy in the slightest even though she continued to deny calling him corny, despite making fun of his name before changing the subject completely. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here,” she says. Wrapping up the interview she ensured he is “not corny anymore,” which Jordan brushes off before walking away. He definitely took her past comments personally and was not ready to come with any fake energy.

The full interview is below.