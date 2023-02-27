Memphis stand out Moneybagg Yo decided to add an honorary member to his Bread Gang collective and recognize fellow Memphis native GloRilla by giving her a Bread Gang chain during her sold out to make her an official honoree of the Memphis-based clique.

Moneybagg lost a member of the Bread Gang last year with the shooting death of Big Nuskie, who was killed in Memphis last summer. GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo were seen on stage, with M.Y. saluting the “Tomorrow” rapper before gifting her with the iced out chain and medallion. See above.