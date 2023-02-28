The 2023 Black Impact Podcast Festival has been launched by Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia to honor, elevate, and amplify Black voices in the podcasting community. The event will be held at Atlanta, Georgia’s Pullman Yards, on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 8 p.m. EST. Charlamagne Tha God will attend the festival together with some of the most well-known figures from the Black Effect for a day packed with enlightening panel talks and live podcast tapings geared for budding podcasters in the Black community. Charlamagne Tha God and comedian Jess Hilarious, host of Carefully Reckless, will serve as the festival’s hosts.

The Black Effect’s most popular shows, such as The 85 South Show, WHOREible Decisions, Big Facts, and a unique joint taping of Reasonably Shady and Checking In With Michelle Williams, will all have live podcast tapings at the festival. The Business of Podcasting Panel and Women in Podcasting Panel, both of which are part of the event, will feature Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre (“85 South Show”), Coline Witt (“Eating While Broke”), Jess Hilarious (“Carefully Reckless” and event co-host), Tamika Mallory (“Street Politicians”), Tezlyn Figaro (“Straight Shot No Chaser”), and others, will also feature thought-provoking and educational discussions.

“In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today’s cultural landscape, and we’re excited to bring this to life for the community at The Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta this spring,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network.”

Advertisement

For Black creators looking to have their voices heard in the podcast industry, the Black Effect Podcast Network is the go-to venue. The most powerful and dependable voices in black culture are brought together for illuminating discussions on topics such as social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy, and more. Founded in September 2020, the Charlamagne Tha God-curated Black Impact Podcast Network has since premiered 29 shows with a stellar lineup of marquee talent and culture-changing voices dedicated to illuminating, educating, and entertaining viewers.

Sponsors of the Black Impact Podcast Festival will be present at the occasion with entertaining activations for guests. The festival will also have DJ Loui Vee from iHeartMedia Atlanta as well as a number of other activities like a pop-up market displaying goods from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament sponsored by The Trap Nerds, a picture booth, a career area, and more.

Black Effect Podcast Festival partners include AT&T, Molson Coors, Nissan and State Farm. Fans can visit blackeffect.com/podcastfestival beginning Wednesday, March 1 at 12 p.m. EST to purchase tickets.