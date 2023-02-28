The debut EP of multi-platinum songwriter and musical innovator Jozzy took the #1 spot on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records released the debut EP, Songs for Ladies Free Game for N****s.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

“This project is about sharing the true emotions women feel navigating relationships while giving men honest game at the same time,” said Jozzy. “I understand both sides of the spectrum, because I have both masculine and feminine energy, which is why I believe the world will relate to the entire body of work.”

The eight-track EP came with a new video for the single “Alone.” You can hear the album and see the video below.