Don Crawley, professionally known as Don C, has been named the new Creative Director of Premium Goods by Mitchell & Ness, a well-known international supplier of vintage sportswear and high-end streetwear. Don C is a prominent person in streetwear culture and is frequently acknowledged as one of the most important creatives. He founded the “Just Don” brand and is the proprietor of RSVP Gallery, a Chicago, Illinois institution for fashion shopping.

The partnership between Mitchell & Ness and Don C, which began in 2011 with the introduction of the upscale Just Don hats, is strengthened by this appointment. Since then, the two have worked together on premium apparel and hat collections like “NBA Jam,” “No Name,” and others.

After Mitchell & Ness had rapid development and expansion, Don C was appointed. A strategic ownership group made up of some of the most well-known figures in sports, entertainment, and business purchased the business last year. The buyer was the global digital sports platform Fanatics.

“Don is truly an icon and visionary, and after having worked with him for many years we’re ecstatic to have him formally join the Mitchell & Ness family,” said Kevin Wulff, CEO of Mitchell & Ness. “Fans of the brand can look forward to exciting new products across all leagues that will fuse the brand’s heritage with Don C’s cutting-edge creative vision.”

One of the first joint projects is the release of the MLB “Cooperstown Collection” in April around MLB’s season start, in addition to offering a fresh set of ideas and culturally important moments for the brand. Just Don premium shorts honoring the MLB’s most recent expansion teams, the Colorado Rockies, Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays, will be part of the launch.

“Working with Mitchell & Ness is a dream come true,” said Don C of the project. “I grew up on throwbacks and sportswear, so it’s an honor to be able to impact something that affected me so much through my creative journey and love of sports. I’m looking forward to storytelling and creating more timeless products alongside the Mitchell & Ness team.”

Fans can shop the Mitchell & Ness x Just Don collection featuring NBA, MLB, and NFL apparel at www.mitchellandness.com.