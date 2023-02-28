Hong Kong model Abby Choi went missing on Tuesday, according to Hong Kong police. The following gruesome timeline occurred: on Friday, authorities found her dismembered body in a refrigerator in a house rented by Kwong Kau in Lung Mei Tsuen, in a suburban part of Hong Kong. On Sunday, authorities discovered a young woman’s skull, several ribs, and hair believed to be Choi’s in a large stainless steel cooking pot seized from that same house. A meat slicer and an electric saw were also found at the home.

Shortly after the discovery, Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong and his parents were taken into custody on a joint murder charge and held without bail. Kwong, his brother, and his father were charged with murdering Kong, and his mother, Jenny Li, was charged with “perverting the course of justice” or trying to stop the police from learning facts about the case.

According to police, Choi had mishandled her financial assets and had ongoing disputes with her ex-husband and his family surrounding tens of millions of dollars. The citizens of Hong Kong have been in complete shock following the news of Choi’s murder. Her case is one of the most shocking killings Hong Kong had seen since 2013, when a man killed his parents, and their heads were later found in refrigerators. In another famous 1999 case, three members of an organized crime group kidnapped and tortured a woman before her death. Her skull was later found stuffed in a Hello Kitty doll.

Abby Choi was an influencer and model with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. The case has been adjourned to May 8.