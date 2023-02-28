J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the full lineup for the 2023 Dreamville Festival. The event is set for April 1-2. Usher will headline Saturday and Burna Boy will headline Sunday. Sunday will also feature a main stage special performance by J.Cole, bringing in Drake as a special guest to close out the main stage. J. Cole and Drake will perform a medley of hits from their catalogs. Two-day tickets on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

Additional performers during the festival include Summer Walker, Lil Durk, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, GloRilla, and the entire Dreamville Records roster with Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville Festival 2023 Music Lineup Square

Dreamville Festival will once more provide fans from around the world with a weekend celebration that is curated by J. Cole and includes a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area, with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity. Next April, festival-goers can look forward to exploring the iconic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park, and taking in outstanding musical performances from some of Cole’s personal favorite musicians and collaborators who will fly in from all over the world to play in his native North Carolina.

80,000 people from all over the world, including visitors from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen foreign nations, were welcomed by the event’s organizers last spring. They provided them with a range of family-friendly activities as well as local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 has grown to be one of the biggest and most well-known artist-led music events in existence today, with a total economic effect of more than $6.7 million on the neighborhood of Raleigh and Wake County.