Jake Paul Blames The ‘Drake Curse’ For His Loss To Tommy Fury: ‘Why Do You Do This To Me?’

Jake Paul Blames The ‘Drake Curse’ For His Loss To Tommy Fury: ‘Why Do You Do This To Me?’

Over the weekend, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul went eight rounds against Tyson Fury’s half-brother, Tommy Fury. Fury would end up winning in a split decision despite being knocked down in the last round, making the bout Paul’s first loss.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter told Paul that Drake had bet $400k on him to win and asked if the “Drake curse” played a role in his loss.

Paul responded by jokingly blaming Drake for his loss.

Advertisement

“Did you hear about Drake betting $400,000 on you tonight and do you feel like that affected you through the Drake curse?” she asked.

Jake Paul responded: “Fuck! This is Drake’s fault! Drake, bro! Why you do this to me! Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him.

“He’s won a lot of money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake. I’ma get that W in the rematch.”

Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400,000 bet on him to beat Tommy Fury… pic.twitter.com/Vz54CyDTji — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the Drake curse, athletes or teams tend to lose after Drake takes a photo with them or shows his support. The Drake curse started in 2013 after the Toronto Raptors named Drizzy their global ambassador then gained a reputation for choking big games. The next year, Drake showed support for Kentucky during March Madness but would end up losing to Wisconsin. The curse would continue until recent when of course the Raptors won the 2019 NBA finals, and after Drizzy shoes his support for Tyson Fury during his 3rd match with Deontay Wilder, which he won.