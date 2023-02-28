On Thursday, February 23rd, Sirius XM and Pandora Music brought back their famous playback series at their new office in Atlanta, Georgia. The event highlighted a conversation with Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y, moderated by Torae.

Dupri discussed his life and musical legacy. He opened up on the significance of tracks “Welcome To Atlanta”, “Jump”, “Money Ain’t A Thing”, “Pressure” by Ari Lennox, and “I Think They Like Me”. The conversation revealed that Dupri and Curren$y are working on a project together.

It was a large event with over one hundred eighty people in attendance from media personalities, college students, and influencers. DJ Suga Shae provided the 1s and 2s for the large crowd. Congresswoman Nikema Williams from Georgia’s 5th district addressed the crowd at the start of the event. The event was produced by the Vice President of SXM/Pandora Music Programming, Josh “J1” Raiford.

At the end of the event J1 presented Jermaine Dupri w/ a Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Trailblazer Award on behalf of SXM/Pandora

Hip Hop Nation’s Torae, said “Celebrating thirty years of So So Def in Atlanta with Jermaine Dupri was really an amazing experience. His track record and list of hits are legendary. Curren$y being there and being excited about the music they’re about to drop together is a testament to JD’s longevity. I was honored to have moderated such a monumental moment. Shout out to J1 and the entire SXM Pandora team for putting together this historic Playback event.”

PHOTOS: Getty/ Prince Williams