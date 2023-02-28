Last week, a warrant for Kodak Black’s arrest was issued by a Broward County Circuit Court Judge after the South Florida slang spitter failed a drug test earlier this month. Today(February 28), Black aka Bill Kapri, turned himself in with his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who disputed claims that Black failed the test, alleging that the test was mixed up with other urine samples.

In response, Broward Co. Judge Barbara Duffy ordered that the 25-year-old rapper report to drug rehab for 30 days, but his time in rehab will not begoin until after his performance at Rolling Stone California this upcoming weekend.

Black was originally placed on probation following his compassionate release by President Trump at the top of 2021 after being sentenced to almost four years in federal prison for illegal weapons possession in 2019.

