Sean Kingston is headed to court over designer watches that he has not paid for.

According to The Blast, Kingston is being sued by Dream Watch after he secured watches for himself. The watches were a $534,000 Richard Mille and the second a Phillippe Calibre that cost $378,000, a combined $912,000.

The company also states Kingston had a representative from the company fly from Malaysia to Kingston’s home in California to deliver the watches.

Kingstone agreed to buy the watches on May 9, agreeing to send the money over by wire transfer. The transfer was declined, and he stated his account was frozen. Kingston would eventually stop corresponding with the company, never paying the money.