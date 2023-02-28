Could Derrick Rose end up being on the Phoenix Suns? The franchise in the valley that just added Kevin Durant are currently monitoring the buyout market to see if the point guard can be brought in the fold.

Bleacher Report‘s Chris Haynes stated Rose is a “primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources.” D. Rose is believed to be able to help out Chris Paul and Cameron Payne after falling out of the New York Knicks rotation.

On Saturday, before the Knicks beat the Pelicans, the New York Post caught up with Rose and asked about the possibility.

Advertisement

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

On Monday, the Knicks beat the Celtics. On Wednesday, Kevin Durant will join the Suns for his first game since the trade from the Brooklyn Nets.