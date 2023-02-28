Jeff Bezos’ effort to buy the Washington Commanders will go unheard. According to The Athletic, the billionaire’s effort to buy the NFL franchise was shut down.

Bank of America, who represents the Commanders, alerted Bezos, stating he would not be allowed to pursue a purchase. Worth noting, Bezos currently owns The Washington Post, which published posts on a hostile work culture within the franchise, one of the many factors that led to the potential sale. The Commanders are currently owned by Daniel Snyder, who also believes the paper had a desire to push him out of the league.

The New York Post added Snyder may attempt to hold on to the team if his asking price is not met.

Prior to his hiring, new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bienimy questioned the team president, Jason Wright, on the status of a potential sale. “Eric, just like the rest of us, sees the transition as one that’s good for the organization … There’s nothing but upside for the organization, and we’ve already had a lot of success in rebuilding the football side of the business from where we started when Ron took over.”

First rounds of bidding recently closed and were reportedly less than $6 billion. Snyder is reportedly seeking $7 billion.

Bezos has long been rumored to have the desire to partner with JAY-Z on ownership. In November 2022, when asked about entering a bid for the Washington Commanders with JAY-Z. He played coy, but it definitely sounds like he has an interest.

Speaking with CNN, Bezos didn’t quiet the rumors, instead leaving the moment open-ended when asked about a potential purchase.

“Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,” Bezos said. “I grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid… and it is my favorite sport… So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

According to TMZ, Hov has long had an interest in purchasing the team but would need a partner. Bezos also has an interest in the team and has ties to the area as he is the owner of The Washington Post. There is also the deal between Prime Video and the NFL.

According to ESPN, the options range from a potential sale of the team to possibly adding minority investors.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement.

Alongside the sale is the investigation by Congress of Snyder for the workplace culture under his leadership. That investigation is coupled with one from the NFL for alleged sexual misconduct, which previously resulted in a $10 million fine for the team.