Tekashi 6ix9ine is now one car shorter after crashing his colorful Rolls Royce Phantom. In a clip that has hit social media, 6ix9ine can be seen looking to get a ride after damaging his expensive whip.

6ix9ine crashed his Rolls Royce Phantom 👀 pic.twitter.com/v3TVN8F1uP — Rap Music (@rapmusic) February 26, 2023

6ix9ine has spent plenty of time in Miami lately, but he won’t be allowed in a certain restaurant again. In January, the rainbow-haired rapper was in El Tiesto Cafe but was tossed out for reckless behavior.

Tekashi 6ix9ine thrown out of Miami restaurant for giving patrons free booze https://t.co/rBsJ0Q8Nb7 via @pagesix pic.twitter.com/xvrwpK1XXd — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 24, 2023

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine and his entourage of 20 people were in the restaurant, and he went behind the bar without permission and poured tequila into the mouths of other customers for free. While 6ix9ine was pouring, his friends danced on top of the bar.

Advertisement

A source stated while 6ix9ine was tossed, it appeared to just be too much for that one night. He was seen hugging people who worked at the restaurant by the security stand on his way out.

“He’s friends with the owner,” the source said. “He’s here all the time.”

6ix9ine would leave the restaurant in the multicolored Rolls Royce that he now wrecked.