To end Black History Month, afro-fusion artist Omah Lay just gave a memorable performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

He performed tracks including his current single, “soso,” and a fan favorite, “understand,” backed by a full live band that included backup vocalists. He joined a stellar cast of R&B, soul, jazz, gospel, rock, and hip-hop legends as part of NPR’s Black History Month programming schedule, capping the four-week run with his singular interpretation of Afrobeats.

You can check out the performance below, and if you like what you hear, pop into Omah Lay’s Boy Alone album here.

