[WATCH] Wendy Williams Shuts Down Fan Attempting to Help Her Down the Stairs: ‘Oh No’

Wendy Williams was spotted out in New York City and needed assistance getting out of an SUV to head into a store. “Somebody help me,” she could be heard saying.

Upon her exit, an Instagram user, Queen Nurys, offered to help Wendy down the stairs. Her response was very strong, “Oh no.”

“When you be nice and celebrities be like wtf,” Queen Nurys wrote on Instagram.

In December 2022, Williams delivered a message to fans during the Holiday season. With her new podcast, The Wendy Experience, loading, Williams shared a special message about her health condition.

“Hey! Happy holidays! ‘Tis the season for the winter,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here.”

In August, Wendy Williams revealed herself to be a married woman. According to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, Williams disclosed that she is married to a man named Henry. Henry is reportedly a former NYPD officer.

In her conversation with Lee, Wendy didn’t reveal any additional details about her marriage but gave financial updates. Wendy reportedly no longer has access to her American Express card, but Will Selby, a good friend of hers, has been assisting her with keeping access to one of her accounts.