Weavahman Jim Jones Is Fed up With New York Weather: ‘I Don’t Even Know How To Get Dressed Anymore’

We are in that weird part of the year where the weather fluctuates from cold to lukewarm and vice versa. Like many others in the tri-state area, Jim Jones is over it. Hitting social media, Jones hopped back in his “Weavahman” bag and spoke for the city.

“F*ck this weather and whoever the f*ck is in charge, because the shit is just not adding up at this f*cking point anymore,” Jim Jones said. “A n-gga told me it was damn near 80 in Philly yesterday and snowing in New York today. The shit is just going wild.”

Capo doubled back with more weather-related questions.

“A n*gga don’t even know how to get dressed anymore. There was no snow advisory. I don’t make the weather, I report the weather.”