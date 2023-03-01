Words by: Brandon Simmons

50 Cent has been making his moves all around Houston, Texas. Since being a city resident since 2021, it’s clear the “In Da Club” rapper wants to make a positive impact in Houston. The Queens businessman has his hands in the community, from being the Grand Marshall in last year’s Thanksgiving Day parade and hosting parties to sitting courtside at Houston Rockets’ games. He recently attended the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo International Wine competition, where he made a massive purchase.

The International Wine competition is an annual event in which over 3,000 entrants from over 18 countries compete. The three-week livestock and radio show is the world’s largest rodeo and cattle auction. The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion’s best of the show was the Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, with a price of $165,000. 50 Cent and his company, Sire Spirits, won the wine at the auction. Not only did his company win big at the event, but 50 also won.



His French wine brand, Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne AOC, won the Grand Champion Best of Show Award for International Wine. A real estate company based outside of Houston, J, Alan Kent Development, won the bottle at the auction for a record price of $325,000! The Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper is no stranger to winning at this event, as he received an award in his third year in a row.

