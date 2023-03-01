As we celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year, people tend to focus mainly on the rappers and producers that pushed the genre to the worldwide status that it is today. However, Cash Money founder, Birdman, believes that the CEOs should get their flowers too.

The legendary mogul took to Instagram, where he wrote that CEOs should be remembered just as the artists as they were the ones to truly keep the genre alive.

“Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked Birdman wrote. “Also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great [and] showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way. I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we kept it alive YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEOs kept hip hop alive frfr.”

Quality Control co-founder and CEO Pierre “P” Thomas commented under Birdman’s post, agreeing with the Cash Money founder. “Real talk OG,” he wrote. “This should be discussed in a major way. Let’s Go.” Snoop Dogg, who recently acquired Death Row Records, also agreed with Birdman’s sentiments. “Facts,” Snoop commented, adding, “great work cuz u and slim did that.”

Irv Gotti even recently gave Birdman his flowers. On the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Gotti was asked if Birdman was the best to ever do it, to which Gotti responded that Cash Money is the greatest hip-hop label ever.

“Yeah. As far as labels goes, there’s no disputing Cash Money is the greatest label ever. … No one’s even close to Cash Money, I don’t think. No one’s close to them. And if they ever wanted to sell, Baby and Slim could get a billi. Someone will give them a billion dollars.”