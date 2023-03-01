Chlöe is ready to take you inside her world, announcing her North American headlining The In Pieces Tour. The tour supports the album of the same name, which arrives on March 31.
The R&B singer will launch The In Pieces tour on April 11 in Chicago and make stops in New York, Atlanta, and other cities before coming to an end on May 3 in Los Angeles.
The In Pieces Tour Dates
April 11th Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
April 13th Detroit, MI The Fillmore
April 14th Toronto, ON Rebel
April 17th Boston, MA House of Blues
April 18th Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
April 20th New York, NY Terminal 5
April 23rd Atlanta, GA The Eastern
April 25th Houston, TX House of Blues
April 26th Dallas, TX House of Blues
April 30th Sacramento, CA Sol Blume*
May 3rd Los Angeles, CA The Novo
Last week, Chloë Bailey’s dropped her new single with Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel.”
The new single sample’s Usher’s 2003 hit “Throwback” featuring Jadakiss, and examines the sacrifices the two have made for the loves in their lives. The new single comes with a video, bringing the two stars together, showing amazing chemistry and speaking to each other before an ultimate divide breaks down the room they stand in. The moment seems to signal an official divide of a romance.