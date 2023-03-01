Chlöe is ready to take you inside her world, announcing her North American headlining The In Pieces Tour. The tour supports the album of the same name, which arrives on March 31.

The R&B singer will launch The In Pieces tour on April 11 in Chicago and make stops in New York, Atlanta, and other cities before coming to an end on May 3 in Los Angeles.

The In Pieces Tour Dates

April 11th Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

April 13th Detroit, MI The Fillmore

April 14th Toronto, ON Rebel

April 17th Boston, MA House of Blues

April 18th Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

April 20th New York, NY Terminal 5

April 23rd Atlanta, GA The Eastern

April 25th Houston, TX House of Blues

April 26th Dallas, TX House of Blues

April 30th Sacramento, CA Sol Blume*

May 3rd Los Angeles, CA The Novo

i’m headlining my very own solo tour 🥹🥹 performing all the songs from the new album.. yall i’m so excited. see you there. 💋



get tix now – https://t.co/uMZZmMAUVZ

use code PRAY for artist pre-sale. on sale starts this friday 10am local time ✨ — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 28, 2023

Last week, Chloë Bailey’s dropped her new single with Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel.”

The new single sample’s Usher’s 2003 hit “Throwback” featuring Jadakiss, and examines the sacrifices the two have made for the loves in their lives. The new single comes with a video, bringing the two stars together, showing amazing chemistry and speaking to each other before an ultimate divide breaks down the room they stand in. The moment seems to signal an official divide of a romance.