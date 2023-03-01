Chlöe is ready to take you inside her world, announcing her North American headlining The In Pieces Tour. The tour supports the album of the same name, which arrives on March 31.


The R&B singer will launch The In Pieces tour on April 11 in Chicago and make stops in New York, Atlanta, and other cities before coming to an end on May 3 in Los Angeles.

The In Pieces Tour Dates
April 11th              Chicago, IL                        Riviera Theatre
April 13th              Detroit, MI                         The Fillmore
April 14th              Toronto, ON                       Rebel
April 17th              Boston, MA                        House of Blues
April 18th              Philadelphia, PA                The Fillmore
April 20th              New York, NY                    Terminal 5
April 23rd              Atlanta, GA                        The Eastern
April 25th              Houston, TX                       House of Blues
April 26th              Dallas, TX                          House of Blues
April 30th              Sacramento, CA                Sol Blume*
May 3rd                Los Angeles, CA                The Novo

Last week, Chloë Bailey’s dropped her new single with Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel.”

The new single sample’s Usher’s 2003 hit “Throwback” featuring Jadakiss, and examines the sacrifices the two have made for the loves in their lives. The new single comes with a video, bringing the two stars together, showing amazing chemistry and speaking to each other before an ultimate divide breaks down the room they stand in. The moment seems to signal an official divide of a romance.