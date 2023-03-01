Chicago will have a Clipse reunion, 2 Chainz, and a Chicago HipHop50 performance during the annual Hyde Park Summer Fest. The two-day festival that celebrates Chicago culture will also be headlined by Tobe Ngwigwe.

Clipse is set to perform “Grindin’” and “When the Last Time,” alongside other collaborations and fan favorites.

The festival will take place on June 17-18, 2023, at the Midway Plaisance Park in Hyde Park, bringing in additional performances by Robert Glasper, Jonathan McReynolds, Uncle Waffles, Terry Hunter, and more to be announced. The Chicago HipHop50 set will include Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict, and Vic Mensa.

“This is a huge win for Chicago and the music industry overall, especially since our city’s hip-hop influence is often overlooked and underestimated,” said Dave Jeff, co-producer of Hyde Park Summer Fest “With the return of Clipse for an exclusive performance, we’ll be able to celebrate a legendary duo alongside the fifty-year anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that Chicago has undoubtedly continued to play a leading role in growing and evolving.”

Hyde Park Summer Fest, a Black-owned, neighborhood-focused festival, has established itself as a mainstay in the south side of Chicago. It is renowned for supporting nearby small businesses and educational institutions as well as for boosting the local economy and creating jobs. The festival provided $75,000 to five local high schools in 2022, supported the participation of over 50 small local businesses, and generated close to 200 temporary jobs in the neighborhood. This year’s festival aims to outperform those successes.

“As a Black-owned festival, it’s important for us to create a welcoming, inclusive space for our neighbors and business owners to celebrate Chicago culture through music and food while honoring hip-hop’s impact on the world,” said Jonathan Swain, founder of Hyde Park Summer Fest. “This announcement is just the beginning of a long list of performers, artists, vendors and community partners that we’re teaming up with this year. There’s more to come, Chicago – get ready for a weekend you don’t want to miss.”

Pre-sale tickets are available now: Two-day general admission pre-sale tickets are $89, and two-day VIP pre-sale passes are $199.