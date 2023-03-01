Ever since the growing popularity of Lil Uzi Vert’s hit song “Just Wanna Rock,” there has been a conversation as to whether or not the song has replaced Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as Philadelphia’s official anthem. While some believe “Just Wanna Rock” has taken that spot, others believe it is still “Dreams and Nightmares.” To settle the debate, who better to ask than legendary DJ and producer and Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff?

HipHopDX caught up to DJ Jazzy Jeff, and he gave his pick.

“I don’t think you could ever go against Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares,'” Jeff stated. “Lil Uzi’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ is a dope song. Everybody loves it, but ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ took the city by storm. It took every sports team by storm. So, it’s going to be ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ for me.”

Advertisement

DJ Drama first ignited the conversation, who said that “Dreams and Nightmares” had been replaced by “Just Wanna Rock.”

“I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia,” Drama said. “The new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year. I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times Super Bowl weekend.”