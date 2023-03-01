Houston’s Lette Weaver Raises the Bar for Modern Soul-Trap, with the Creatively Fresh EP ‘Hi, Nice To Meet You’

Introducing a stylish fusion of conceptual honesty, soulful intentions and slick trap rhythms and production, rapper and artist Lette Weaver launches her highly-anticipated EP ‘Hi, Nice To Meet You’.

Showcasing a defiant unity between music and voice, the project speaks volumes on behalf of an artist inspired by music in all of its forms. Blending melody and rap with seamless precision, guided by a softly soulful, quietly expressive vocal style, the sound depicts Lette as both a confident and versatile performer, and a poetic and purposeful songwriter.

Offering deeply heartfelt, revealing lyrics, the EP celebrates the lightness and uplift of finely-crafted good-vibes, whilst delving into a personal journey with fearless honesty and character.

Born and raised in Atlanta,Ga, Lette Weaver keeps things tight yet eclectic within her flow and lyrical developments. Unconfined by genre, the EP makes subtle use of contemporary trap tones alongside colourful, soul-pop fragments and production. The clear unity between the artist and the surrounding musicality is a trait that rings loud and hits with distinct impact.

Releasing March 3rd , ‘Hi, Nice To Meet You’ stands tall on precisely the strength of its implied sentiments. Lette Weaver holds nothing back, yet maintains an edge of cool and calm that’s decidedly captivating. The result is a humble and deeply human collection, featuring catchy hooks, riffs and melodies intertwined with sharp bars and inspiring reflections on modern life.

Backed by ever-increasing streams on eight previous singles, with tens of thousands of followers across social media and Spotify, the latest track ‘Bend Over’ continued to elevate the Lette Weaver name. The release of the EP ‘Hi, Nice To Meet You’ promises to effectively raise the bar further still – and secure Lette’s role within the future of hip hop and alternative pop.

Connect with Lette Weaver here or via Apple, Spotify, YouTube & Instagram.