Lori Lightfoot’s run as Chicago mayor is coming to a close. The city held its mayoral election to close in February, which resulted in Lightfoot conceding and not making the cut for a run-off.

Lightfoot made history as Chicago’s first openly gay and Black woman to take the mayor’s office.

The runoff election is set for April and will feature candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

According to ABC7Chicago, Lightfoot spoke to her base of supporters after her loss and stated she was proud of what she did in the city. One of the hindrances to Lightfoot’s reelection bid is rising crime numbers during her tenure, which has become the top issue for voters.

“Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights, and we put this city on a better path,” Lightfoot said. “Now, as we all know in life, in the end, you don’t always win every battle. But you never regret taking on the powerful and bringing in the light.”

Lightfoot plans to remain a citizen of Chicago once her tenure is over.