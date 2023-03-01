Words by: Brandon Simmons

2000s R&B group, B2K, is recapping their 2019 time on the Millenium Tour. After breaking up in 2004, the group reunited in 2019 to perform on the tour alongside Bow Wow, Mario, Lloyd, Keri Hilson, Pleasure P, and other artists from the early 2000s. They documented the tour in a five-part series titled, Omega: The Gift and the Curse. Throughout the three months, fans will see how the group interacts on and off the stage.

Recently, the WE network revealed a juicy trailer for the series. Omega: The Gift and the Curse will be narrated by Omarion as he gives his perspective of his relationship with his ex-bandmates. In this trailer, you can see that all group members are not on the same page. Raz B appears to have issues with J. Boog while at this time, Lil Fizz was dating Omarion’s baby mother, Apryl Jones, which also takes a toll on the group. Also, around this time, the music world received the devastating news that Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered. Viewers get a chance to see how the group was affected by the news. The series airs on WE on March 2nd.

Recently, a woman online claimed she was engaged to the “Touch” singer and sent him a total of $4,500 throughout the past few years. The woman who believes she is engaged to Omarion appeared on Dr. Phil to share her story, for which Omarion had a message for. During the episode, Dr. Phil played a recorded video from Omarion, in which he states that she needs to be careful and aware of catfishers online. The video was also posted to the R&B crooner’s Instagram page with a caption informing his supporters that he does not scam people.