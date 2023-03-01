The Hip Hop Legends Auction, hosted by the auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll have announced that a collection of items owned or worn by 2pac are being sold to the highest bidder. The auction house is home to a rare collection of original artifacts such as posters, jewelry, clothing, and hats.

Nearly 100 items from different Hip Hop artists from various generations and price points are on the market and ready to be sold. A small batch of items in the sale previously belonged to the “All Eyez on Me” rapper, including his infamous red bandana.

Additionally, amongst the items on sale are the M.O.B. pinky ring he wore in the “All About U” music video, a handwritten letter he wrote to his girlfriend while in prison, promotional posters, gold chains, a Versace bracelet, and his original mugshot.

Advertisement

Other artifacts being sold come from rappers that have transitioned such as signed items from The Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah, Big Pun, Eazy E, DMX, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and a handwritten note from XXXTentacion. A high-ticket item that is expected to sell quickly is the Roc-A-Fella jacket worn and autographed by Jay-Z. The promotional piece has already earned a minimum bid of $5,000. It is estimated to reach or exceed a bid of $20,000.

Some of the highest bids on items include the aforementioned gold ring worn by 2pac at $10,000. Wednesday morning, the highest bid stands at $26,000. The Eazy-E stage also used as a DJ stand in the “We Want Eazy” had a starting bid of $5,000 that has already been reached.

Collectables from Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Beastie Boys, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, The Fugees, Method Man, Drake, Public Enemy, and numerous others could soon have a new home as well. The action can be viewed on the Gotta Have Rock and Roll official website.