R&B Singer Keiara Moody is ready to take the world by storm and dedicates most of her time creating music. The Chicago native “Keiara” now residing in Atlanta, GA has worked with numerous grammy nominated artists and producers and was recently spotted in Atlanta gracing the pink carpet at “The Pink Awards” curated by April Love hosted by Malik Yoba and Carl Anthony Payne. The Pink Awards is an iconic event that brings breast cancer awareness and black excellence to the center stage. During this event, premiere influencers, celebrities such as Jermaine Dupri, Porshe Williams, Dallas Austin, Keiara and more were in attendance and are making a major impact in their respective communities. Keiara is releasing her EP in the spring “Eminence” which is a highly anticipated project that will unveil her melodic flows so we know her fans will be looking forward to her new music! Follow her on social media @keiaraupnext_