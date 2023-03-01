There aren’t many stars bigger than The Weeknd. Continuing his worldwide dominance, Abel has become the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

Keeping the hits coming, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have collaborated on a remix of his single “Die For You,” which appears on his critically praised album Starboy.

The collaboration follows the single’s stunning resurgence, which has completed “the longest climb to #1 in U.S. radio history.” It has also clinched #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart for two weeks and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for the entire year of 2023, recently vaulting into the Top 10, serving as his 16th Top 10 entry on the respective chart. The song also charted in the Top 20 on the Billboard Global 200, giving him his 15th Top 20 hit.

Fans got a sneak view of the collaboration via Ariana’s TikTok account. She posted herself working on the vocals and revealing that she composed and recorded a verse for one of her friends after a 14-hour day on the set of Jon M. Chu’s next film WICKED.

You can hear the single below.

The Weeknd’s HBO Live at SoFi Stadium special premieres on Saturday, February 25th. He will also star in his new television program, The Idol, (date tba) on HBO opposite Lily-Rose Depp, which he wrote and executive produced with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson.