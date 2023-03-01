Travis Kelce Continues His Super Bowl Celebration by Partying with Rick Ross at Drai’s

Travis Kelce Continues His Super Bowl Celebration by Partying with Rick Ross at Drai’s

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration continued this past Saturday as Travis Kelce hit Drai’s Nightclub with Rick Ross for a round of celebrations.

Rozay hit the stage and performed “Stay Schemin,” “Ashton Martin Music,” and “Hustlin,” among other classics. Following his recent Super Bowl LVII victory, Travis Kelce was spotted having a good time in the audience. Later, he joined Rick Ross on stage for an impromptu performance and speech. Travis Kelce stayed on stage the entire performance and joined Rick Ross on stage to close out the night side by side.

You can see images from the night below.

Advertisement