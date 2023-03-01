Travis Scott Named as Suspect in New York City Assault Investigation

Travis Scott is under investigation by the New York Police Department for an alleged assault that happened at a nightclub.

According to TMZ, Scott got into an altercation with another clubgoer at Nebula on 41st Street. The incident happened around 3 AM Wednesday. Scott is said to have punched a person and damaged a cell phone.

The current report reads the investigation is for assault and criminal mischief.

Complex notes Travis Scott was in NYC as he performed with Don Toliver for a concert.

This story is developing.