GloRilla is a bonafide star and snatchin’ her wig won’t even slow her down. GloRilla just wrapped up her Anyways, Life’s Great… Tour, and during her Philly tour stop, fans attempted to snatch her wig off.

The moment happened as GloRilla was crowd surfing, and fans got a bit too grabby at her hair. What did she do? Took it off herself and launched it into the crowd.

“Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd Philly was lit,” GloRilla wrote.

You can see the moment below.

Shit was a movie tho 😂😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nnu1WgD1rE — 🤴🏻 (@TNOjay187) February 27, 2023

#GloRilla snatch her wig off in Philly 😳 pic.twitter.com/aZsLmDQ6RV — PHILLY KILLADELPHIA BORN & RAISED (@215steppas) February 28, 2023