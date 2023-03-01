Lionsgate has released the trailer for their summer blockbuster, The Blackening. The horror comedy features a group of friends who go on a cabin trip but are forced to play a dangerous board game in order to free a friend.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“The horror comedy centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherfu–in’ game.”

The film stars Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah. The Blackening is directed and produced by TIm Story.

You can see the trailer below.