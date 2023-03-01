Talk show host Tamron Hall pressed Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen about her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami star showed up for a sitdown interview with Tamron. Larsa confronted Hall, telling the television veteran she felt she was being treated negatively during the Tamron Hall Show interview.

Larsa shared the details on her and Marcus Jordan’s unexpected romance — admitting she “thinks” the pair are in love! The reality star insisted she and her beau “are in a really good place” even though some judge their 16-year age gap.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” the The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, 48, stated, then explaining how the two’s friendship grew into something more.

“I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party,” Pippen spilled, noting they bonded over some of the things they have in common, such as being from Chicago.

Hall asked why the mom-of-four decided to pursue a romance given the fact her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, has a feud with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan.

“That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels,” she replied. “I personally don’t really care about what other people … I live my truth, I’m happy.”

Larsa emphasized she never “planned” to date Marcus, 32, but it’s something that “just happened” since they continued to hangout in the same social circle.

When Tamron asked if his parents were ok with their relationship, Larsa assured both of their parents are content. “Everyone’s fine. When you’re an adult, your parents just want to see you happy,” the Bravo fan favorite shared, noting she’s received his folks’ blessing. “We’ve spent holidays together. We’re in a great place.”

Hall asked if Larsa felt she should discuss her relationships with her ex, Larsa replied no. “Do you feel like you should ask your ex about your future love interest?”

“The only conversations we have are based on our kids,” she elaborated. “I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating.”

“As long as my kids are happy … my kids love Marcus. We travel together, my kids really enjoy spending time with him,” the Illinois native noted. “I feel like I’m in a great place and that’s the most important thing.”

Watch the video below.