Euphoria may not be back this year, but when it does, the Brinks truck will back up to Zendaya’s house for every episode. A new report reveals Zendaya will bring in $1 million per episode of the show. This comes after Zendaya is a two-time winner for the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy as her role as Rue Bennett.

According to GQ, Zendaya was an executive producer on the show for the second season and became the youngest person ever to be nominated for a production Emmy at 25.

Over the weekend, Zendaya appeared at the NAACP Image Awards, where she had the below moment of “servin’.”

Advertisement