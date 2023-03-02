According to court records in Bergen County, New Jersey, Brooklyn rapper RRose RRome aka Jerome Harris had his original charge of witness intimidation amended to a disorderly persons offense in the Safaree Samuels robbery case from 2018.

Harris was originally charged in June of 2022 in the courtroom during the trial of Shawn Harewood, one of three men convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and illegal weapons possession when the three men robbed the Love And Hip Hop NY regular of $180K in jewelry near his residence in Fort Lee in April 2018.

Harris was accused of recording Samuels with his cell phone during the trial in an alleged attempt to intimidate Samuels, but Harris contends that he was only there to support Harewood during his trial, in which he ended up receiving an 18-year sentence for his role in the robbery. Harris’ attorney, Lillie Halpern, argued that Harris was merely a spectator during the trial and would’ve never been held under such strict rules if he were not there to support his friend.

Harris was ordered to pay $125 in fines for the disorderly persons offense.