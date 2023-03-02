Diamond D’s new video for “The Wrong Thing” is a classic love tale so many of us know all too well, and the living rap legend brings the story to life in these cinematic visuals that he co-directed with Reemo Films.

The track stems from D’s latest record, 2022’s dope The Rear View, and it serves as the soundtrack for a short film about a very specific type of heartbreak. “It’s the story of a man who found love with a good woman but ultimately ruins the relationship by neglecting her,” D explains.



Realizing what he’s done, He tries to win her back at all costs by giving her everything she deserves, from gifts to nights out on the town. And while “The Wrong Thing” already hits hard enough with D’s storytelling bars and scene-setting, it’s made that much more potent thanks to Ashtin Martin’s strong guest vocals on the hook.



Check out the visuals and head over to support The Rear View, available now on Dymond Mine Records / EMPIRE Distribution. In addition to Ashtin Martin, the 14-track LP includes guest appearances by Chris Rock, Fat Joe, Posdnuos (De La Soul), Westside Gunn, DJ Cash Money, Stacy Epps, and more, with production supplied by himself along with Nottz, Focus, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, Mr.Brady and Len Funk. The album is also available on CD and vinyl in both a classic black version through Fat Beats as well as an exclusive translucent light blue edition via HHV.