Drew Sidora is headed for divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Ralph Pittman detail to PEOPLE the conclusion of their nine-year marriage.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman said in a statement. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Pittman’s divorce petition was filed Monday. Sidora filed her own petition an hour before. Pittman’s documentation places a separation date of Feb. 19, Sidora notes Feb. 23, and “no chance or hope of reconciliation.” Pittman also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

The two wed in Aug. 2014, welcomed their son Machai in June 2015, and daughter Aniya in Feb. 2018. Sidora had an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.