Lil Durk is gearing up for his new release. While the details are scarce, he is continuously dropping statements to let fans, and other rappers, know he isn’t worried about anything when he drops.

But one thing is for certain, a single is coming. Durkio hit his Instagram story and fired off a strong message: “I can drop this single and fuck up the streets on god your release date ain’t safe son.”

The last formal release from Durk was the Loyal Bros 2 compilation album with OTF. However, the “What Happened to Virgil,” collaborator Lil Durk appeared to take a direct shot at Gunna. In a preview clip of new music, Durk is heard rapping: “What happened to Virgil / he probably gonna tell..”

Advertisement

Lil Durk previews a new song dissing Gunna. pic.twitter.com/qkEfR7sRc5 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 15, 2023

via