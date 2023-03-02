The popular Broccoli City Festival will return to the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, DC, on July 15–16, 2023, according to organizers Broccoli City and partner Live Nation Urban.

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Rema, Ice Spice, Finesse 2 Tymes, Tia Corine, and OG Bobby Billions serve as the festival’s opening roster on Saturday, July 15. On July 16, a special hometown headlining performance by Brent Faiyaz, Kodak Black, Glorilla, Chloe Bailey, Asake, Coco Jones, Fat Trel, Lola Brooke, LARussell, and Tre’ Amani will continue the festivities.

This year’s festival also includes a brand-new “Battle of the Bands” installment on Saturday and Sunday featuring illustrious go-go artists like Sirius Company, Absolute Control Band, Reaction Band, Uncalled For Band, and Backyard Band.

“This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally. We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities,” says Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival. “Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

The return of classic BC Fest features including seamless admission, multiple stages of nonstop music, the greatest local food trucks, live art displays, interactive sponsor activations, an impact and marketplace village with Black-owned companies and community programming are among the other highlights. In the festival grounds and in the VIP areas, bars will sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as craft cocktails, beer, wine, and other libations.

BCFestival.com/Tickets will start selling General Admission and VIP pass choices on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. EST. Rain or shine, BC Fest will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.