Words by: Brandon Simmons

Rolling Loud is back in California this weekend with plenty of stars to hit the stage. Of course, fan favorite Lil Yachty will be performing, and he will also have more in store for festival attendees. Sneakerheads will want to pay close attention to Lil Yachty as he will be giving away his stage-worn pair to a fan.

Whatnot, an online shopping platform, will hold a raffle Wednesday, March 1, to see which lucky fans will get a chance to attend the three-day festival as well as win a pair of the Atlanta rapper’s sneakers.

Advertisement

Rolling Loud, the Atlanta sneaker community, ATATF, Lil Yachty, and DJ Scheme came together to provide this giveaway. The winner will receive VIP tickets to Rolling Loud California, where they will meet Lil Yachty and receive his sneakers right after he performs. During the Whatnot Livestream, the “Poland” rapper will let fans know which sneakers he will perform in, so they know what they’ll be getting.

Whatnot will also have festival merchandise, such as clothing and jewelry, that has not yet been released for sale during the live stream. This isn’t the first time the shopping platform has combined with an artist for a promotional event. They have also worked with Post Malone before, as he challenged a fan to a magic competition with a chance to win $100,000.