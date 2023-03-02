Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces Macklemore as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of his latest single, “HEROES,” taken from his forthcoming studio album BEN, set for worldwide release on March 3rd.

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore’s performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Multi-diamond, platinum and GRAMMY award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim and international appeal. With a total of 13.5+ billion combined streams to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. ‘GEMINI’, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, “Glorious” (featuring Skylar Grey), “Good Old Days” (featuring Kesha), and “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty).

‘GEMINI’ followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, ‘The Heist’ (which spawned two #1 singles, the Diamond-certified “Thrift Shop” and multi-platinum “Can’t Hold Us”) and 2016 release “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made”, which featured the Platinum-certified single “Downtown”. Collectively, Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 3 BILLION times and he is one of only a few rappers to have a Diamond-certified single (“Thrift Shop”).