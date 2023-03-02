A day ahead of the release of his directorial debut in Creed III, Michael B. Jordan was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

MBJ was on hand in front of Funko Hollywood on Hollywood Blvs and received his star. The ceremony featured speeches from collaborators Ryan Coogler and Jonathan Majors. Speaking with ET’s Nischelle Turner, Jordan spoke about how important the moment was for him.

“My emotions are actually all over the place, I’m seeing so many people that I want to kind of get to and hug and connect with and show my appreciation,” Jordan said. “I want to give the love right back, you know? But then I’m also just taking a moment to just to be like, ‘Damn. OK, wow, that happened. I’m here!'”

He added, “I didn’t think it would hit me this much, but as it all started to come together and we start to see it and reality starts to set in, the importance [and] the weight of the moment… you really realize it.”

You can watch the full ceremony below.