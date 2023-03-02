Ray J is looking to keep his family together. In a recent court session for his divorce, Ray J petitioned that the case is thrown out. TMZ notes Ray J files docs in L.A. courts to dismiss the divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

It appears the two are hoping to work through their issues, including a recent trip to Vegas to celebrate Ray J’s birthday. He told the outlet he wanted to start “fresh” with his wife.

Ray J filed in Oct. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, but now it seems some agreement has been found.

In Jan. 2023, Ray J scribed a message on Instagram about the status of his family: