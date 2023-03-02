Ray J is looking to keep his family together. In a recent court session for his divorce, Ray J petitioned that the case is thrown out. TMZ notes Ray J files docs in L.A. courts to dismiss the divorce from his wife, Princess Love.
It appears the two are hoping to work through their issues, including a recent trip to Vegas to celebrate Ray J’s birthday. He told the outlet he wanted to start “fresh” with his wife.
Ray J filed in Oct. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, but now it seems some agreement has been found.
In Jan. 2023, Ray J scribed a message on Instagram about the status of his family:
THANKS FOR THE BDAY LOVE! – IM TAKING IT EASY TODAY! – FAMILY AND A FEW FRIENDS GONNA PULL UP! – I BEEN AT THIS HOTEL FOR 2 MONTHS IN LAS VEGAS ON SUPER GRIND MODE!! NEW NETWORK DEAL #DOSH – NEW MUSIC PROJECTS ON THE WAY! – HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!! – STAY TUNED!! THIS NEW WAVE IM ON IS LIT IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS!! – #HAPPYBDAYRAYj – NEW START – NEW GOALS!! – NEW YEAR