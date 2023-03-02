Rihanna showed up and showed out at this year’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance. And while she’s been thriving in motherhood, that doesn’t take away from her entrepreneurial spirit.

Today, Puma took to their Instagram page to announce that Rihanna’s Fenty collection will return with two simple words: “She’s back.” Sharing the simple post to their 12.7 million followers, in a collab post with @pumasportsstyle, Puma’s simple caption reads: “coming soon.”

While there are no specific details on the collection, the iconic sportswear brand has had a very successful run with the “Umbrella” singer. Back in 2014, Rihanna made her mark in the fashion world by taking over as Puma’s creative director, launching a super coveted collection of footwear such as her popular Fenty x Puma Creepers sneakers and fluffy slides. She also shut down the runway at New York Fashion Week, showcasing her effortless talents in any field she enters.

Advertisement

Rihanna’s last clothing collection with Puma arrived six years ago, putting her all into the collection that featured one-of-a-kind athleisure looks inspired by the early 2010s. This translated into vibrant bodysuits, oversized hoodies, thigh-high boots, and thick-soled sneakers.

That same year, Rihanna got into her beauty bag by launching Fenty Beauty, rising as one of the most successful businesswomen in the history of cosmetics.

As always, Rihanna hasn’t been the most active on social media. Her last post dates back to February 16th, when she shared her viral British Vogue cover spread that featured her newborn son and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

While we wait for further details, the hype has certainly taken over, with fans publicly expressing excitement in the comments.